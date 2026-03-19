Rwanda: United Kingdom Must Pay What It Owes

editorial

The arbitration case between Rwanda and the United Kingdom, which went underway on Wednesday at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, should never have reached this point. This is more than a legal dispute over an abandoned migration deal. It is a test of whether a powerful country will honour obligations it willingly undertook when political winds later change. Rwanda did what it was asked to do. The UK must now pay its dues.

Rwanda's case is simple. Under the migration partnership, Kigali put in place the systems and institutions required to receive relocated migrants. It prepared the legal, administrative and reception framework necessary for implementation and incurred substantial costs in the process.

Britain, in turn, had committed to specific financial obligations. Those obligations do not disappear simply because a new government in London found the policy politically inconvenient.

The deal may have been scuttled for political reasons in the UK, but that does not erase the facts. Rwanda acted in good faith. It prepared for delivery. It honoured its side of the arrangement. If Britain decided to abandon the policy because it had become toxic in domestic politics, then the least it can do is meet the commitments already made. That is how serious countries behave.

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At stake here is not only money, but credibility. A country cannot speak endlessly about the rules-based international order while treating signed agreements as disposable. If the UK can walk away from obligations simply because a change in government made them uncomfortable, what does that say to future partners? International agreements cannot be reduced to temporary political slogans.

For Rwanda, this partnership was never a mere transaction. It also reflected a human rights principle: that migrants deemed unwanted in Britain should still have an opportunity to live in dignity, safety and hope. At a time when migration is too often discussed in cold and hostile terms, Rwanda was willing to help provide a humane alternative.

That position is rooted in Rwanda's own history. Rwandans understand, more than most, the terrible consequences of bad politics and the devaluation of human life. They know what it means for people to be abandoned, excluded or treated as burdens. Our willingness to receive migrants was informed by that experience and by the conviction that vulnerable people deserve compassion, not political scapegoating.

Britain had every right to change its policy. Democracies do that. But changing policy does not mean escaping responsibility. If the UK no longer wanted the deal, it should have ended it properly and settled what it owed.