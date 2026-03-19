Ethiopia: PM Abiy Links Eid Al-Fitr Spirit to Nat'l Renewal As Ethiopia Eyes Democratic Breakthrough

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim community in Ethiopia and around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The Prime Minister delivered a message that seamlessly blends spiritual reflection with a compelling call for national unity and democratic responsibility ahead of the country's anticipated June 2026 elections.

In a message shared via his social media channels, the Prime Minister described the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan as a profound spiritual victory, marked by devotion, patience and unwavering commitment to the Creator.

He emphasized that Ramadan represents a sacred season in which believers rise above personal desires, stand in solidarity with the vulnerable, and extend compassion through prayer, charity, and acts of kindness.

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Highlighting Ethiopia's long-standing legacy as a home to diverse faiths and cultures, he characterized Eid al-Fitr as a cornerstone of peace, harmony, and mutual support.

The PM called on citizens to carry forward the spirit of empathy and brotherhood cultivated during Ramadan, urging the faithful to celebrate by uplifting the underprivileged and sharing the joy of the holiday with neighbors and communities.

Turning to national affairs, the Prime Minister underscored the significance of the upcoming general elections, describing them as a historic milestone in strengthening Ethiopia's democratic foundations.

He called upon all citizens to translate the discipline, patience, and peaceful conduct demonstrated during Ramadan into the electoral process.

"Our upcoming election is more than a civic duty; it is a testament to the strength of our unity and the brilliance of our shared future," he stated.

Framing the elections as a decisive turning point in Ethiopia's democratic journey, Prime Minister Abiy acknowledged the challenges the nation has faced along the way.

He noted that the pursuit of democracy has not been easy, but drew a powerful parallel with the lessons of Ramadan, emphasizing that perseverance through hardship ultimately yields blessing and success.

"Just as a good harvest depends on what is sown," he said, "a strong democracy depends on active and meaningful participation."

He cautioned that weak civic engagement would inevitably produce weak democratic outcomes, stressing that democracy cannot thrive amid division, conflict, or apathy.

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Instead, he said, it requires cooperation, discipline, mutual respect, and adherence to the rule of law.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the deeper moral and social lessons embedded in Ramadan and Eid, describing them as a framework for nurturing healthy relationships, with God, oneself, and society.

He noted that fasting cultivates self-discipline, prayer strengthens spiritual connection, and acts such as charity and communal gatherings foster unity and social cohesion.

Concluding his message, Premier Abiy expressed his hope that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr will usher in a renewed era of love, lasting peace, and shared hope for Ethiopia.