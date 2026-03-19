South Africa Seeks to Safeguard Global Reputation Through Science and Innovation Strategy

press release

South Africa's reputation globally is a key priority for the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation. This will be maintained and safeguarded, the Portfolio Committee on Science and Technology heard when it received a briefing from the department on the progress in implementing the 2022-2032 STI Decadal Plan and the outcomes of all the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) meetings on science, technology and innovation (STI) to date and the 2024 STI Presidential Plenary.

The department's deputy Director-General, Mr Daan Du Toit, noted that the department has identified the country's standing as a partner during these turbulent times as a risk. "There are various interventions we looking to continue to maintain a diverse portfolio with the Global North, Global South and a focus on African partners. It is very important to safeguard South Africa's reputation and that means we must honour our international commitments, show leadership and coinvest on international partnerships," he said.

The department's Director-General and the deputies and often invited to attend international engagements, which, he said, is an affirmation that South Africa continues to be viewed as a reliable and influential partner internationally.

Mr du Toit was part of the departmental delegation that was in Parliament to brief the committee on the Decadal Plan on Science, Technology and Innovation research during the period 2022-2032. The delegation was led by Minister Dr Blade Nzimande.

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Committee members asked questions about various current projects, including research on foot and mouth disease, the cost and manufacturing of vaccines, climate change and sustainable human settlements.

The acting committee Chairperson, Ms Thembeka Mchunu, had earlier said the committee was keen to be briefed on updates with the Decadal Plan. "We are expected to be there as the committee as the implementation continued."

The committee also heard that Dr Nzimande supported the Special Investigative Unit's investigation into the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, which he said is in line with the Presidential proclamation 304 of 2025.

Members vowed to support and motivate for increased budget in line with the implementation of the Decadal Plans objectives.