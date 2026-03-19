South Africa: Chief Justice Tops New Pay List At R3.3-Million a Year

The Chief Justice earns the most on the new list, taking home more than R3.3-million a year from April 2025.

The Public Protector earns just over R2.7-million a year, matching what Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal judges earn.

The Office of the Presidency has published new salaries for judges, magistrates, justices and the Public Protector. The new rates came into effect on 1 April 2025.

The Chief Justice is the highest-paid person on the list, earning more than R3.3-million a year.

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The Public Protector earns just over R2.7-million a year. That is the same amount paid to judges in the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Public Protector is appointed for a single term of seven years. The term cannot be renewed.

The role involves investigating wrongdoing in government, reporting findings and taking action where needed. The office cannot investigate court decisions.

The presidency said the Public Protector must be accessible to everyone. Reports from the office must be made public, unless there are special reasons to keep them confidential.

Judges' pay is made up of cash and extra benefits. About 72% is paid in cash. The rest covers things like car allowances and medical aid. Judges' pensions are handled separately.

Magistrates receive a salary package where 70% is basic pay. The remaining 30% goes to pension and flexible benefits. These rates apply only to permanently appointed magistrates, including those still on probation.

The gazette also covers part-time commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). They will be paid R5,175 for each day they attend sittings.