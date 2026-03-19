Somalia: Somali Political Group Backs Southwest State As Federal Tensions Escalate

Mogadishu, Somalia — A Somali political group has declared its support for the Southwest State administration amid escalating tensions with the federal government, calling on other regional authorities to take similar action.

In a statement, the Golaha Mustaqbalka Soomaaliyeed (Somali Future Council) urged regional states, particularly Galmudug and Hirshabelle, to follow the path taken by Southwest State, Puntland and Jubaland in distancing themselves from the central government.

The rift between Southwest State and the federal government has deepened in recent days, with reports indicating that authorities in Baidoa, the regional capital, have shut down the city's airport, further intensifying the political standoff.

Meanwhile, the federal government is reportedly planning to deploy officials and security forces to areas under Southwest State's control. Troops have already been transported to Barawe, the region's official capital, according to local sources.

The developments are widely seen as exacerbating an already fragile political crisis, raising concerns that failure to reach a swift resolution could undermine national security, unity and overall stability in Somalia.