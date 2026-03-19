Tanzania Envisions the 2026/27 Budget to Address Taxpayers' Challenges

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has pledged to address the tax challenges in this year's budget to address the challenges tabled by traders and industrialists as a strategy to continue attracting local and foreign investment.

The promise was made on March 18, 2026, in Dar es Salaam by Deputy Minister of Finance, Laurent Luswetula, during a meeting with members of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) that looked at tax challenges and the achievements of industrialists.

He said the government intends to see traders and industrialists working in a better environment that will enable them to increase their production.

"The government recognizes your importance to economic growth, so in the next budget it will pay close attention to your requests and advice on various tax issues, we are all building one house so we will ensure we move together," he said.

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"As you did last year, this year you have also brought us other proposals on tax reforms and those you brought last year more than 60 percent the government has implemented them, this shows how important you are to our government," he said.

He said President Samia aims to promote foreign and local investment by ensuring that there are more industries adding that is why the government is striving to eliminate all tax challenges.

"We have heard many of your challenges regarding VAT. Now, we are going to present the government budget, where many of the things you suggested will be addressed. Some taxes will be removed, other taxes will be reduced, we will prepare a better budget for the welfare of industries and I believe you will smile," he said.

"We will make sure we do something good and make you smile because the government loves you, President Samia loves investors and industrialists that is why she solves your challenges every day," said the Deputy Minister

The Executive Director of (CTI), Leodegar Tenga, said the meeting was important to discuss issues that will help industrialists increase production of goods, especially tax issues.

He congratulated the deputy ministers who participated in the industrialists' meeting and added that the government has always been responsive to industrialists and has been working on their challenges and creating better environments.

"We have discussed tax and non-tax issues, we have discussed many things that we see clearly will help reduce production costs for industrialists and enable them to do better," said Tenga,

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He said one of the tax challenges complained about by traders is the nine percent tax recently introduced by the port on goods coming from abroad, which they say is too high compared to the reality of the business.

"Traders and industrialists are willing to pay taxes voluntarily but they say that nine percent is too high; at least it should be two or three percent," he said

"The port has said that if you bring any dangerous cargo, you are given only one day to remove it at the port, if you stay the next day and continue, they start charging you so we see the cargo can't come today and be removed on the same day. This is very difficult for traders," he said

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Deniss Londo, said he was happy to hear traders and industrialists praising the investment made by the government in infrastructure, which helps them in the transportation of the goods they produce.

He said the government recognizes industrialists and traders as strategic stakeholders in achieving the National Vision 2050, adding that the government will continue to listen to them to create a more conducive environment for production.