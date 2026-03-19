Kenya: NYS Postpones Recruitment Exercise to Saturday Following Public Holiday

Nairobi — The National Youth Service (NYS) has postponed its ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise by a day, moving activities initially set for Friday, March 20, to Saturday, March 21, 2026, following the declaration of a public holiday.

In a public notice, NYS Commandant General James Kipsiele Tembur said the adjustment comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen officially gazetted Friday as a holiday in observance of the Holy Month.

"All prospective candidates are advised to take note of the change and present themselves at their respective recruitment centres on the revised dates," Tembur stated.

The recruitment drive, which began on Monday, March 16, forms part of NYS's nationwide initiative to enlist volunteer servicemen and women across all counties.

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Initially scheduled to run through Saturday, March 21, activities take place daily from 8:00 a.m. at designated centres in every sub-county.

According to an earlier notice released on March 3, the exercise targets young Kenyans aged 18 to 24 years who meet specific academic and legal criteria.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens and residents of the sub-county where they are applying. They must have attained a minimum mean grade of D (plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and possess a valid certificate of good conduct.

Candidates are required to present original identification documents, including a national ID and academic certificates, along with one set of photocopies.

Candidates must also be willing to undergo a medical examination during and after the recruitment process and to participate in Basic Paramilitary Training.

Applicants should be prepared to serve voluntarily in any part of the country where they may be deployed. Successful recruits will be required to report to training institutions as indicated in their calling letters, including the NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil or the NYS Technical Training Institute in Naivasha.

The NYS emphasized its strict anti-corruption stance during the recruitment process. Commandant Tembur warned that any attempt to influence selection through bribery or inducement would lead to automatic disqualification and possible prosecution.

"Canvassing or offering monetary or other inducements for admission is an offence and will not be tolerated," the notice cautioned.

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The service urged all applicants to adhere strictly to the recruitment guidelines and maintain integrity throughout the process.