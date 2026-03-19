Rwanda: Kigali Fight Night Returns, Features Regional Boxing Talent

Kigali Fight Night returns for its second edition, bringing together elite boxing, music, and live entertainment at the Kigali Convention Centre on Saturday, March 28.

Organised by Silverback Sports in collaboration with the Rwanda Boxing Federation, the one-day event will feature top fighters from Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, Gabon, Kenya, DR Congo, and host nation Rwanda, showcasing some of the region's finest boxing talent.

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According to Bashir Ntwari, President of the Rwanda Boxing Federation, the event represents a strategic investment in the long-term future of the sport in the country.

"Kigali Fight Night is about more than one night of boxing. It is about creating a pathway for Rwandan fighters to transition from amateur boxing into professional careers, compete in international tournaments, and gain global exposure," Ntwari said.

Adding to the event's international profile, renowned boxing coaches and trainers from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Dubai are expected to attend, offering a rare opportunity for knowledge exchange, talent scouting, and increased exposure for local fighters.

"Events like this help us build the foundations of the sport by strengthening local clubs, developing talent, and moving toward the creation of a professional boxing competition in Rwanda," Ntwari added.

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Jermaine Burke, CEO of Silverback Sports and promoter of the event, said the vision extends far beyond a single tournament.

"Kigali Fight Night is not just about boxing. It is about building an ecosystem around sports that benefits athletes, businesses, and communities," he said.

"By bringing international fighters and coaches to Rwanda while creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs, we are helping to position Kigali as a serious destination for global boxing and sports entertainment."

The official fight card will feature a series of high-profile bouts as follows:

Men

Tamba Merlin vs Yusufu Changarawe (main card)

Jerry Katamba (DRC) vs Ali Mkojani (Tanzania)

Kingbo Hans (Gabon) vs Taafu Odoyi (Uganda)

Women

Daniella Muleketsi (DRC) vs Martha Akinyi (Uganda)

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Nene Joy Ojo (Nigeria) vs Leila Yazidu (Tanzania)