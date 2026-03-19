Africa: Experts Warn Overreliance On Ai Could Weaken Students' Thinking Abilities

The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into workplaces and studies around the world is raising fresh concerns among education experts, who warn that students may gradually lose vital cognitive abilities if they become overly dependent on technology.

Recent data indicates that between 40 and 45 per cent of employees already rely on AI tools to complete aspects of their daily job tasks, and analysts expect that figure to grow significantly in the coming years.

As AI systems continue to shape the modern workplace, education specialists are urging schools, parents and policymakers to rethink the skills young people must develop to thrive in a rapidly evolving labour market.

Experts at Bright Heart Education recently examined emerging trends in employment, including the types of careers likely to grow in an AI-driven world and the core skills children will need to remain competitive.

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Their findings suggest that while artificial intelligence is transforming industries, the most valuable skills of the future will remain deeply human, particularly those connected to thinking, creativity and emotional understanding.

Education specialists warn that one of the biggest risks of widespread AI adoption is that young people could begin to "outsource" their thinking to machines, potentially weakening their ability to analyse information independently.

According to Dr Ryan Stevenson, Co-founder and Director at Bright Heart Education, students may begin to accept AI-generated information without questioning its accuracy if they fail to develop strong cognitive awareness.

He explained that as technology increasingly handles complex thinking tasks, children must learn to remain active participants in the thinking process rather than passive recipients of automated answers.

"If students rely too heavily on AI tools, they risk outsourcing their cognition and simply accepting what the technology produces as truth," Stevenson noted.

They said one of the most important skills that can counter this trend is metacognition, the ability to understand and reflect on one's own thought processes.

Metacognition allows individuals to examine how they arrive at conclusions, assess whether their reasoning is sound and adjust their thinking when faced with new information.

In addition to metacognition, experts highlight creative problem-solving as another crucial ability that schools must nurture in the next generation.

Creative problem-solving involves developing new ideas and innovative approaches rather than relying solely on traditional methods. While artificial intelligence systems can analyse vast amounts of data and generate responses based on existing information, they struggle to produce genuinely original ideas.

This limitation means that human creativity will remain highly valuable across numerous professions.

"AI can synthesise information from other sources, but it is unable to come up with new ideas. While many perceive 'creative' as a sign of limited use, multiple job fields require specialists with this skill, including the high-paying insurance sector," the study stated.

Another key area highlighted by researchers is emotional intelligence, which experts say will become even more essential as technology continues to reshape the workplace.

They define emotional intelligence as the ability to understand and manage one's own emotions while recognising and responding to the feelings of others.

This skill, according to them is central to effective communication, teamwork and leadership.

Also, it stated that careers in healthcare, social services, education and management depend heavily on emotional intelligence, making them less vulnerable to automation.

Stevenson emphasised that AI systems cannot replicate empathy, trust-building or the social awareness required in human relationships.

"Many career paths, including healthcare, social services and leadership roles, require emotional intelligence. It is another skill that artificial intelligence simply cannot replace," he said.

The creative sector is another area where concerns about automation may be overstated.

Although AI tools can assist in generating music, artwork or written content, specialists argue that they cannot fully replace human imagination or cultural expression.

Research indicates that choreographers, for example, are expected to experience significant employment growth of nearly 30 per cent by 2032.

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Musicians, fine artists and artisans also face minimal risk of automation, with AI replacement estimates ranging between zero and five per cent.

These findings suggest that creative professions will continue to thrive despite advances in technology.

Stevenson further stressed that preparing children for an AI-driven future does not mean steering them toward a single career path. Instead, it involves equipping them with adaptable skills that allow them to navigate an unpredictable job market.

"Some companies believe artificial intelligence can replace people, but this approach will not work.

"Many human abilities cannot be replicated because they are closely linked to our intelligence, communication and capacity to build communities. These skills are required across almost every profession," he said.

He added that parents play an important role in helping children understand how the world of work is evolving.