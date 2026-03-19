Namibia: MTC Opens New Mobile Home At Grove Mall

The Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has opened a flagship mobile home at Grove Mall in Windhoek.

The shop houses the company's products and services, including business units and self-service points.

According to MTC, the flagship shop is a strategic investment to the company's dedication to enhancing service delivery and providing world-class customer experience.

The shop will give customers a modern, interactive environment where they can explore the latest mobile technologies, access personalised support and enjoy seamless services.

Chief commercial officer Octivius Kahiya describes the shop as a hub for connection, innovation and engagement.

"Customers will benefit from faster service, expert assistance and a more immersive experience," he says.

Kahiya says the company plans on opening shops at Okongo in the Ohangwena region and at Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay, during the second quarter.

Last year the company opened five mobile homes at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region, Divundu in the Kavango East region and in Windhoek while Katima Mulilo and Rundu received their second mobile homes.

"This is part of our broader strategy to continuously invest in infrastructure and decentralise service touch points for improved accessibility and quality customer experience," Kahiya says.

MTC aims to have over 41 stores countrywide.