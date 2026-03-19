Namibia: IPC MP Proposes Henties Bay Rename to Honour Nujoma

Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister of urban and rural development Armas Amukoto has proposed renaming Henties Bay to 'Sam Nujoma Bay' in honour of Namibia's founding president.

The proposal comes as Namibians prepare to celebrate the country's 36th independence anniversary, with Amukoto urging citizens to reflect on the country's liberation history and those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

He says Sam Nujoma, like any human being, had shortcomings, but his contribution to Namibia's independence should remain the focus. Amukoto says 1929, the year associated with the founding of Henties Bay, is also the founding president's birth year.

"At this moment, we must count on what he has contributed positively to our freedom and independence," he says.

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Amukoto emphasises that recognising liberation heroes is essential to honouring Namibia's past.

"By recognising them, we honour them, especially our founding president," he says.

He adds that the proposed renaming goes beyond symbolism.

"It is about history, identity, and the continued journey of Namibia to fully reclaim its national space from colonial remnants."

He says many Namibian towns, streets and public spaces still reflect colonial-era narratives, instead of the country's own history and liberation struggle.

Henties Bay was named after South African prospector Hendrik van der Merwe, who reportedly discovered a freshwater source near the Omaruru River mouth in 1929.

Amukoto questions whether such historical references should continue to define Namibia's public spaces. "For far too long, many of our geographical names have reflected colonial narratives rather than the sacrifices of the Namibian people who fought for the freedom of this land," he says.

He cites the example of Namibia's parliament, historically known as the Tintenpalast, which carried a German colonial name before independence.

"Independence did not only mean political freedom, it also meant restoring dignity, restoring identity, and ensuring that our national spaces honour our own heroes and our own history," he says.

He describes Nujoma as a central figure in Namibia's liberation struggle, who mobilised citizens, led resistance against colonial rule, and guided the country to independence in 1990. "The Namibia we stand in today, the democratic republic we debate in today, exists because of the courage, resilience and leadership of men and women like Sam Nujoma," Amukoto says.

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He says renaming Henties Bay to Sam Nujoma Bay would be a historic national recognition of Nujoma's role in shaping Namibia's destiny. Amukoto references international examples, including 'Nelson Mandela Bay', to support his proposal. "Namibia should be no different," he says.