Namibia: Namra to Auction 'Compliant' Goods Only

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) has clarified that it is only auctioning goods verified as compliant, and not counterfeit goods.

This comes after traders raised concerns on a planned auction of counterfeit goods.

"The goods earmarked for auction are typically those intercepted during enforcement operations, including at designated checkpoints and ungazetted entry points where goods were unlawfully imported into the country," reads a statement issued on Thursday.

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Namra says this is to ensure that no unsafe or prohibited goods re-enter the market.

"The disposal of goods through auction is also necessary to ensure the efficient management of limited storage capacity in state warehouses and to maintain operational effectiveness. All proceeds generated from the auction, like all other revenue streams, are deposited into the state revenue account, used for national development," says the statement.

Namra is encouraging all traders and importers to ensure full compliance with customs requirements, maintain accurate contact details and respond promptly to official communication to avoid the forfeiture of goods.

The agency further clarifies that only goods that remain uncleared, unclaimed or non-compliant after the prescribed period are considered for auction.

Namra says the auction process is applied uniformly to all importers, regardless of the size or nature of the business.

The agency says counterfeit goods are not auctioned under any circumstances and are destroyed in line with the law.

Namra adds that a notice of detention is issued to the owner, outlining the reasons for detention, to afford an owner the opportunity to regularise their position by submitting the required documentation and settling applicable duties, taxes and penalties.

Where the owner complies, the goods are released accordingly.

However, if the owner fails to comply within the prescribed period of three months, Namra says a notice of seizure is issued, after which the goods may be disposed of according to the law.