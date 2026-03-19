Namibia: Vice President Lucia Witbooi Launches Gipf Housing Scheme At Mariental

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Mariental, Hardap region. 18 March 2026.

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Good morning.

I am delighted to join you today here in Mariental as we witness the launch of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) pension-backed home loan scheme. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Mariental Town Council and the Government Institutions Pension Fund. I also express appreciation to all stakeholders whose collective efforts have made this important initiative possible.

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This occasion is significant not only because it introduces a new housing financing mechanism. It also reflects our shared commitment to addressing one of the most fundamental aspirations of every Namibian family, the opportunity to own a home. A home is far more than a physical structure. It represents dignity, stability, and security. It provides the environment in which families grow, children are nurtured, and communities are strengthened. Access to adequate housing remains central to our broader vision of inclusive and sustainable national development.

Our government has consistently identified land and housing provision as a strategic national priority. Our commitment to ensuring adequate shelter for all Namibians and promoting sustainable human settlement development remains firmly prioritised within our Sixth National Development Plan. Well planned and integrated human settlements are important for unlocking socio-economic opportunities, enhancing living standards, and ensuring that development benefits reach all parts of our country.

Therefore, achieving this vision requires strong partnerships and innovative solutions. The government alone cannot address the housing needs of our growing population. It requires coordinated collaboration between the public and private sectors, regional and local authorities, financial institutions, civil society, and communities themselves. The GIPF pension-backed home loan scheme is a clear demonstration of how innovation within existing institutional frameworks can expand access to housing finance while empowering citizens to invest in their own future.

The introduction of this scheme marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance the welfare and financial security of public servants. By allowing active members of the GIPF to access a portion of their pension savings for the purpose of acquiring, building, or improving a home, the scheme unlocks opportunities that were previously beyond reach for many households.

Equally noteworthy is the provision that enables members to build their retirement homes in unproclaimed areas. This measure recognises the realities faced by many Namibians, particularly those who maintain strong ties to their rural communities. It broadens the scope of housing opportunities while supporting balanced and inclusive spatial development across both urban and rural areas.

Beyond its direct benefits to individual households, the implementation of this scheme contributes meaningfully to the broader objectives of our sixth national development plan. Increased access to housing finance stimulates the construction sector, creates employment opportunities, and strengthens economic participation at the local level. It also supports our government's ongoing efforts to address the national housing backlog and to improve the quality of life for our citizens.

Initiatives such as this strengthen the entire affordable housing value chain from land servicing and infrastructure development to financing mechanisms. This enables ordinary Namibians to realise their dream of home ownership.

In this regard, I commend projects such as Mariental Extension 6, developed by Dynamo Property Developers, which demonstrate the tangible impact that strategic partnerships can have in reducing the housing gap. The planned development of 311 modern and affordable houses for the Hardap region, with 87 houses already under construction during phase one, is a positive step towards expanding housing opportunities for the people of this region.

These houses represent far more than buildings. They symbolise dignity, stability, and the promise of a better future for many Namibian families.

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As we move forward, it is essential that we continue to strengthen partnerships, promote innovation, and expand access to housing finance solutions that respond to the realities faced by our people. By doing so, we will not only address housing challenges but also contribute to building resilient communities and a more inclusive economy.

In conclusion, I wish to commend the GIPF, the municipality of Mariental, Dynamo Property Developers, and all stakeholders involved in this initiative. Your commitment and collaboration demonstrate what can be achieved when institutions work together in the interest of national development and the welfare of our citizens.

Together, through sustained partnership, innovation, and shared responsibility, we can continue to advance our collective vision of a Namibia where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity in a safe and secure home.

I thank you.

Statement By Her Excellency Lucia Witbooi on the Ocassion of the Launch of the GIPF Pension Backed Home Loan Scheme.cleanedDownload