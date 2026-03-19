Namibia: Youth Swimmers Head to SA Champs

A determined team of four young swimmers will participate in the South African National Youth Swimming Championships, from today to Friday at Newton Park Swimming Pool in Port Elizabeth.

The championships bring together the best swimmers aged 17-25 from South Africa and the Namibian aquatics athletes are ready to showcase their talent, resilience, and national pride on this prestigious stage.

The Namibia Aquatics Sports Federation (Nasfed) entries are Tristan Nell (17), Nathan Bock (17), Hoandi Hoffmann (17) and Ariana Naukosho (18).

The team departed proudly from Hosea Kutako International Airport, carrying the Nasfed flag and the hopes of the Namibian community. Their participation reflects the federation's commitment to developing youth talent and ensuring Nasfed swimmers gain exposure at international standard competitions.

The team will be guided and supported by team manager and coach, Nadia Jansen van Rensburg, whose leadership and dedication ensure the athletes are well-prepared both in and out of the pool.

Nasfed extends its gratitude to parents, coaches, and supporters who make these opportunities possible. The athletes are ready to compete with heart, discipline, and determination, flying the federation and Namibian flag high in Port Elizabeth.