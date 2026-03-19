Namibia: Oshana Well-Prepared for Newspaper Cup

The Oshana region finished third in the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup last year and with preparations in full swing, they are aiming to go all the way this year.

Last year they finished second in their group to reach the knockout stages where they were beaten 2-1 in the semi-finals by the eventual runners-up, Kavango West. They, however, went on to claim the bronze medal after beating ||Kharas 3-1 in the third place playoff.

They are also one of the most successful teams in the history of the Newspaper Cup, having won the title twice in 2007 and 2016, while they also finished second twice - in 2012 and 2014.

This year their preparations have started in earnest, while they have already selected their final 20-man squad, and according to coach Hafuto Natanael, they are well prepared.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We already selected our final 20-man squad and most of our boys who came third last year are still there, so we expect marvellous performances and it will just be a continuation of where we left off last year," he says.

"The boys are already camping at the youth hostel in preparation for the competition so we are moving forward and the group is very positive. We have also received a few sponsorships just to assist with all the camping logistics and the training of the players," he adds.

"We are in a tough group with Khomas and Erongo, they are not easy opponents - so all I can say is let the best region win and we hope to advance from the group stage to the semis and then the final as well," he says.

Oshana will be without their top striker from last year, Eeshoke Chula Chula forward Michael Jonas, who is now over age. However, they have an array of talented and experienced players to call upon.

They include left back Eitalo Shapumba, who plays for Unam FC in the Namibia Premier Football League; another premier league player, KK Palace defensive midfielder Julinho Alfons; midfielder Denson Kavila; and national u17 squad members, striker Promise Haitamba and left wing Elia Kamakuti.

It will be the third consecutive year that Natanael will be Oshana's head coach and he says this year's squad was the best.

"I think our squad is very compact this year and I would say it's better than last year because most of these boys have been playing together for a long time. Most of them are from the squad that won the u15 Debmarine Cup a few years ago, and with our preparations on track, I think we are in a good space and good to go," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Team manager Herman Kalimbo says they are optimistic of a good showing at the Newspaper Cup.

"We already started our trials three weeks ago and we finalised our 20-man squad last week. We've also had some friendly matches so far and the boys look very promising, so we are hoping for good results," he says.

"The boys will be in camp until the 2 April when we travel to Keetmanshoop, so we will be well-prepared," he says.

Regarding their opponents in Group C - Khomas and Erongo, Kalimbo calls it 'the Group of Death.'

"We are in a tough group, I would call it the Group of Death, but we are one of the best regions in Namibia and we will try our best. We have produced a lot of quality players who have gone on to excel at senior level while we have very promising players coming through the academy ranks of KK Palace as well," he says.