Namibia: PDM Leader Mchenry Venaani Delivers Contribution to National Assembly Budget Debate

Allow me at the outset to acknowledge the minister of finance for presenting this budget appropriation bill to this house under what are clearly difficult fiscal circumstances.

Namibia stands today at a moment where incremental change will no longer suffice. Our economy remains too small, unemployment remains too high, and inequality continues to erode the promise of independence. If we are serious about transforming the lives of our people, then we must begin to pursue fundamental economic reforms that expand the productive capacity of our country and create broader fiscal space for future generations.

Industrial transformation also requires a capable and forward-looking state. We must create a new frontier of public servants who are prepared not only to administer government programmes but also to drive economic development. Our civil service must increasingly be equipped with expertise in industrial policy, economic planning, project management and infrastructure development.

Countries such as Singapore, Mongolia and, even closer to home, Botswana did not achieve prosperity by accident; they transformed their economies by building capable, professional state institutions and civil services that actively drove economic development.

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Another critical area requiring attention is agriculture and agro-processing. Namibia possesses significant agricultural potential, yet much of this potential remains underutilised. We have perennial rivers that remain largely untapped. We lack a comprehensive national irrigation strategy capable of significantly expanding agricultural output. Without irrigation infrastructure, agricultural production remains vulnerable to climate conditions and seasonal rainfall.

At the same time, Namibia continues to export raw agricultural products while importing processed goods. This must change. If we are serious about rural development and economic diversification, we must invest aggressively in irrigation infrastructure, agro-processing industries and modern agricultural value chains. Agriculture must become a productive and industrial sector, not merely a subsistence activity.

Let me also turn to the issue of capital projects and public expenditure management. One of the recurring challenges in our national budgeting process is the manner in which capital projects are planned and implemented.

Too often projects enter the budget without adequate technical design, proper costing or clear implementation frameworks. The result is predictable: delays in implementation, escalating project costs and, in some cases, the diversion of funds through virements to cover operational expenditures. This undermines fiscal discipline and weakens the developmental impact of public spending. If we are to ensure that public investment drives economic growth, government must strengthen project readiness and planning before allocating funds.

Economic growth in Namibia will ultimately depend on our ability to expand infrastructure development. This includes both social infrastructure and economic infrastructure. Social infrastructure such as schools and clinics is vital for improving the quality of life of our citizens. At the same time, economic infrastructure, particularly roads, rail, electricity and water systems, form the backbone of productive economic activity.

If Namibia gets these fundamentals right, the private sector will invest, industries will grow, and employment opportunities will expand. Water and electricity in particular remain critical enablers of economic development.

Another issue that deserves urgent attention is the housing challenge confronting our country. Many Namibians continue to struggle to access affordable housing due to limited availability of serviced land and slow land delivery systems.

Government must accelerate the process of opening access to land and supporting large-scale housing development. Housing development itself can become a major driver of employment, economic activity and urban development.

Let me also raise a concern regarding the significant investments we continue to make in the education sector. Education is rightly one of the largest allocations in the national budget. However, we must ask whether our investment is producing the outcomes we expect.

At present, there appears to be a growing mismatch between the skills produced by our education system and the needs of the labour market. If we are spending billions on education, we must begin to measure input versus output. We must ask whether the resources invested in education are producing graduates who are employable and capable of contributing to economic development. Without such measurement, we risk spending large amounts of money without achieving meaningful results.

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Finally, Namibia must begin to mobilise domestic capital for development. Institutions such as the Government Institutions Pension Fund possess significant financial resources that could support strategic investments within the country. Through carefully structured public-private partnerships, pension capital can be directed towards infrastructure development, agricultural projects and industrial investments while still safeguarding the interests of pensioners.

By aligning domestic capital with national development priorities, Namibia can strengthen its capacity to finance economic growth.

The task before us is clear. Namibia cannot build a prosperous future through routine budgeting alone. We must pursue bold structural reforms that unlock productivity, expand industrial capacity and empower our citizens to participate fully in the economy. If we address property rights, industrialisation, agriculture, infrastructure and institutional capacity with seriousness and urgency, Namibia can significantly expand its economic potential. Only then will we build an economy capable of delivering dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all Namibians.

I so move. I thank you.