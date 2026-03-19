Uganda: Enterprise Uganda Launches Export Accelerator to Strengthen Global Trade

Uganda's push to become a competitive export-driven economy has received a boost with the launch of the Export Accelerator Program (EAP) by Enterprise Uganda, an initiative designed to prepare local businesses to thrive in regional and global markets.

The programme was officially opened by Director General Charles Ocici, who urged Ugandan enterprises to look beyond domestic markets and build capacity to compete internationally.

He emphasised the need for entrepreneurs to meet global standards of quality, consistency and scale, noting that the export market presents both significant opportunities and complex challenges.

The Export Accelerator Program is an intensive, hands-on capacity-building and mentorship initiative targeting businesses already exporting or preparing to enter foreign markets.

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The successful completion of its first cohort, which brought together 100 Ugandan entrepreneurs, has been described as a key milestone in strengthening the country's export ecosystem.

According to Ocici, the programme is expected to deliver tangible outcomes, including improved access to financing, increased participation in international supply chains, business expansion and job creation. These outcomes are also projected to contribute to higher foreign exchange earnings and long-term economic resilience.

The initiative comes at a strategic time as Uganda pursues ambitious economic growth targets over the next 15 to 20 years, with exports expected to play a central role in sectors such as agriculture, tourism and minerals.

A defining feature of the programme is its collaborative approach, bringing together financial institutions, regulators and standards bodies to provide practical knowledge aligned with real market demands.

Among the partners is Absa Bank Uganda, whose Head of Enterprise Banking Stella Zerenzi Atim said the partnership is helping bridge critical capacity gaps by equipping exporters with the skills needed to become market-ready.

Participants also used the platform to engage regulators on challenges affecting export performance, including tax constraints, limited access to market information and inconsistent institutional support.

Export logistics was highlighted as another key focus area. Head of Logistics and Supply Ibrahim Abdhi warned that delays, poor coordination and documentation errors can undermine delivery timelines and damage credibility with international buyers.

He encouraged exporters to work closely with freight forwarders to ensure seamless supply chain coordination.

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With its strong focus on mentorship, practical training and stakeholder collaboration, the Export Accelerator Program is expected to help shape a new generation of export-ready Ugandan businesses.

As Uganda seeks to expand its footprint in global trade, initiatives such as the EAP are seen as critical to driving sustainable economic growth, improving competitiveness and unlocking new opportunities for entrepreneurs.