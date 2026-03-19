Uganda: Mayiga Urges Ugandans to Prioritise Heart Health

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called on Ugandans to take better care of their heart health by eating a proper diet and maintaining healthy lifestyles. He says this will help reduce the growing number of heart-related illnesses in the country.

Mayiga made the remarks at Bulange while meeting officials from the Heart Health Foundation, who were presenting plans for the Ettendo Worship Concert aimed at raising funds to support children born with heart defects.

According to statistics, heart disease remains one of the leading non-communicable diseases affecting Ugandans. Every year, about 16,000 children are born with heart complications, and at least 8,000 of them require corrective surgery.

While unveiling the fundraising concert, the Executive Director of the Heart Health Foundation, Ritah Namyalo Waggwa, said Uganda has only one specialized facility capable of handling heart surgeries -- the Uganda Heart Institute.

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She noted that this has forced many Ugandans to seek treatment abroad, something most families cannot afford.

"Many children are referred to India for heart surgery, which costs about Shs. 7,000 US dollars. Last year, 27 children were able to receive surgery, and since we started this initiative, we have supported more than 50 children," Namyalo said.

Namyalo added that after surgery, many children develop complications such as pneumonia and other infections, yet their parents often lack the financial capacity for follow-up care.

In his remarks, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga emphasized prevention through healthy living.

"Ugandans must take care of their hearts by eating healthy food and using their bodies properly. This will help reduce the number of people suffering from heart disease," Mayiga said.

"Many people misuse their bodies, including poor feeding habits, which has greatly affected their heart health. I encourage Ugandans to regularly visit medical workers, at least once a month, to check whether their hearts are in good condition," he added.

Mayiga welcomed the work of the Heart Health Foundation and urged the public to support the Ettendo Worship Concert so that more children with heart defects can access life-saving treatment.