Uganda: Kyambogo Flooding Cuts Off Jinja Highway

Traffic along Kyambogo on the busy Jinja Highway was thrown into disarray Wednesday morning after heavy rainfall cut off sections of the road, leaving motorists stranded and triggering long delays.

The downpour, which affected several parts of Kampala, quickly overwhelmed drainage channels around Kyambogo, causing floodwaters to rise onto the highway and forcing traffic to slow or come to a halt.

Following the incident, Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura issued an advisory, warning road users of the disruption and urging caution.

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"Motorists are informed that the road at Kyambogo along Jinja Highway has been cut off due to heavy rainfall," Kananura said.

"All road users along the route are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays and inconvenience. Please exercise caution, follow guidance from traffic, and prioritize safety."

The flooding forced many commuters to divert through surrounding areas including Banda, Ntinda, and Nakawa, adding pressure to these alternative routes and increasing travel times.

Kyambogo has long been a known flooding hotspot whenever heavy rains hit Kampala, with sections of the highway repeatedly submerged, paralyzing movement for hours.

Drivers and boda boda riders frequently find themselves stuck as water accumulates faster than it can drain, particularly in low-lying areas along the route.

City authorities have previously attributed the recurring floods to overwhelmed drainage systems and rapid urban development that has reduced natural water absorption, calling for urgent infrastructural interventions to prevent repeated disruptions.