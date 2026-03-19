Namibia: Team Namibia Appoints New Board Members to Strengthen Sector Representation

Team Namibia has appointed four new members to its board as it moves to strengthen its strategic focus and expand representation across key sectors of the economy.

The organisation confirmed the appointments of Ingram van Heerden (Africa Online), Iyaloo Hamata (Brand Namibia), Rosina Shimbashike (Namibia Standards Institution) and Panduleni Shivute (JJ Nam Chemicals).

The appointments bring representation from technology, national branding, standards and manufacturing, as Team Namibia looks to deepen its role in supporting local production and economic development.

Chairperson Sidney Hanstein says the move is aimed at strengthening collaboration across sectors.

"We are proud to welcome these organisations and the leaders they have sent to us. Collaboration across sectors is essential to building a competitive and resilient economy," he says.

Team Namibia, established in 2003, promotes the consumption of locally produced goods and services as part of efforts to retain capital within the country, support jobs and strengthen industrial capacity.

The organisation says the expanded board aligns with Namibia's focus on economic diversification and reducing reliance on imports.

Team Namibia adds that it will continue to promote local procurement across consumers, businesses and the government as part of efforts to support domestic industry and long-term economic growth.