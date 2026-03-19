Namibia: Shapwanale Is Chevron's New Deputy Country Manager

Chevron has appointed Mwanyengwa Shapwanale as deputy country manager and local content manager for its Namibia operations.

Shapwanale previously served as manager for local content and vendor assurance at Chevron.

She joined the company from Reconnaissance Energy Namibia, where she held the position of deputy country manager.

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Her appointment follows Chevron's decision in August last year to name Beatrice Bienvenu as country manager for Namibia and West Africa, with the responsibility of overseeing the company's exploration activities across the region.

Shapwanale brings more than a decade of experience spanning journalism and corporate communications.

She holds academic qualifications in law from the University of Namibia and in communications from the University of Cape Town.

Chevron Namibia Exploration II Limited, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, is currently advancing exploration activities offshore Namibia following its acquisition of an 80% participating interest and operatorship in petroleum exploration licence 82 (PEL 82) from Custos Energy in February last year.

PEL 82 covers blocks 2112B and 2212A in the Walvis Basin, an emerging exploration area offshore Namibia that has drawn increasing interest from international oil companies following major discoveries in the adjacent Orange Basin.

The Walvis Basin, located north of the Orange Basin, has attracted exploration activity from companies including Shell, TotalEnergies and Galp, as Namibia continues to position itself as a potential new global oil province.