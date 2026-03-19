Namibia: Zambezi Plans to Relocate 9 Flood-Affected Schools

The Zambezi regional education directorate is considering the relocation of about nine flood-affected schools in the eastern part of the Zambezi region.

The region is currently experiencing an elevated flood risk as water levels stood at 6.78m on Monday.

Annual floods hit the Kabbe North and Kabbe South constituencies hard this year, with the government having relocated some residents already.

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The affected schools are Ikaba Combined School, Muzii Combined School, Nankuntwe Combined School, Mpukano Primary School, Nsundwa Combined School, Namiyundu Primary School, Kasika Combined School, Mbalansite Combined School, and Ivilivinzi Primary School.

Regional education director Alex Sikume yesterday said all these schools are severely affected by floods, therefore consultations with the relevant authorities on relocation are ongoing.

"All the schools in the floodplains are badly affected.

Therefore, there's a need to relocate them.

We are in consultation with the Ministry of Works and Transport, as well as other stakeholders to see how we will go about the relocation," he said.

Sikume said plans to unearth the Nankuntwe, Muzii, and Mpukano schools are also underway as they are in the process of getting a contractor.

"The work will commence after a contractor is hired.

However, I cannot speak on the timeline for the project because it will depend on how accessible these areas are due to the annual floods," he said.

Former regional governor Lawrence Sampofu previously revealed that the government has made N$30 million available for the uprooting of these schools.

Once this is done, annual floods would not cause any teaching and learning interruption.

It would also prevent the expense of relocation and other safety concerns.