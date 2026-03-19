Namibia: Meeting On Leaked Erongo Airspace Plan Set for 25 March

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) says leaked information on a proposal to reclassify a military operations area in the Erongo region could cause confusion among the public and in the aviation industry.

As a result, NDF spokesperson Petrus Shilumbu says a meeting set for 25 March will bring together aviation authorities, air traffic management, industry representatives and government institutions to examine the proposal and determine a practical way forward.

He says the matter is currently under discussion by the National Airspace Committee and is not meant to reach the public at this stage.

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"This information is not supposed to reach the public now, it is the affairs of the commmittee until such time that it is concluded. Whoever has leaked this into the public domain intends to cause confusion and may result in the military imposing these changes without consulting the public for fear of information leaks," he says.

Shilumbu says the defence force is seeking to reclassify the FYM-401 military operations area to a prohibited area.

He says the proposal aligns with international aviation standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, which allows restricted or prohibited airspace over sensitive military installations and training areas where civilian aircraft could pose safety or security risks.

The proposal has, however, drawn concern from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Namibia, which has launched a petition opposing the move.

By the time of publication, about 1 000 people had signed the petition ahead of an extraordinary National Airspace Committee meeting scheduled for 25 March.

According to the petition, the operations area covers the Erongo Mountains and the towns of Karibib, Omaruru and Usakos, with a horizontal radius of 30 nautical miles extending from the surface to flight level 250 (25 000 feet above sea level).

The association warns that the proposed restriction could negatively affect Namibia's aviation, tourism and mining sectors.

Mining operations such as at the Navachab and Osino gold mines fall within the FYM-401 area's boundaries, and the petition notes that their drone operations could become prohibited if the proposal proceeds.

He says airspace is a shared national resource and encourages stakeholders to raise their concerns during the committee meeting to help find a constructive solution that protects national security while supporting the aviation sector.

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Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister of defence and veterans affairs Aloisius Kangulu says airspace restrictions could have negative implications on Karibib's economy and sectors such as tourism.

He says this in a statement released on Sunday.

"While international aviation guidance allows for airspace restrictions over sensitive military installations or training areas where aircraft operations may pose safety or security risks, the scale and permanence of the proposed restriction have raised questions among aviation stakeholders and other sectors that rely on accessible airspace.

"Any significant and permanent restriction may therefore have broader implications for tourism, economic activity, and regional mobility," he says.