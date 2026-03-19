Namibia: Safety Ministry to Fast-Track Action Plan On Human Trafficking

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Iipumbu on Tuesday said the ministry is going to fast-track the human trafficking action plan, which runs from 2023 till 2027.

Between June 2024 and June 2025, the police recorded six cases of human trafficking.

During this period, five Namibian victims were repatriated from Myanmar and one from Laos, with other cases involving individuals returned from Namibia to Angola, Botswana and Zambia.

Iipumbu was responding to an oral question by Landless People's Movement parliamentarian Eneas Emvula in the National Assembly.

Emvula asked the minister when she is going to update the public on the plan which is now coming to its end.

According to him, Namibia has taken steps to address this with anti-trafficking laws, but cases often go unreported.

"We agree with you and we are going to fast-track its assessments and conclusion as the line ministry and in synergy with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare," she said.

Iipumbu said human trafficking is an issue that cuts across all sectors and there is a need to fast-track the legislative framework.

Perpetrators often target children from rural areas and vulnerable families for both internal and cross-border trafficking, according to reports.