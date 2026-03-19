Namibia: Burning Tyres 'A Cancer Risk' At Walvis Bay

Walvis Bay residents and health professionals are demanding government intervention over toxic smoke from illegal tyre burning on state land that could cause serious illnesses.

Upon visiting the site, The Namibian was able to confirm the burning of tyres.

It is, however, unclear who is responsible for the practice and whether health and environmental regulations are being flouted.

Residents say the smoke is worse at night and affects the Kuisebmand, Narraville, Hermes and Meersig neighbourhoods.

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In a letter seen by The Namibian, Walvis Bay doctor Elmari Janssen says she is seeing more patients suffering from smoke inhalation.

"This seems to be especially bad at night when tyres are burnt and thick smoke covers all of Walvis Bay," she says.

Janssen says patients with heart and respiratory conditions are the worst affected.

"You don't need to be a scientist to know that the chemicals released by burning tyres is toxic to humans and increases the risk of cancer significantly," she says.

Warning that smoke pollution is putting lives at risk, she calls for immediate action.

Walvis Bay resident Mariëtta Klem says her toddler (3) and baby (6 months) are exposed to the smoke on a regular basis.

"On some days the smoke is so thick it looks like fog over the neighbourhood," she says.

Klem says she has contacted the fire brigade, but was told they could do nothing because their fire trucks are barred from the state land on which tyres are being burnt.

Another resident, Moiselle Klein, says children at her daycare class near the state hospital are affected.

"They're always coughing," she says.

Klein links the smoke to serious illness in her family.

"My mother-in-law was diagnosed with lung cancer and has never been a smoker.

I believe this is due to the smoke," she says.

Walvis resident Gavin Brasler says legal action may be the next step.

Municipality official Reedewann van Wyk says the local authority is aware of the tyre burning but can do little about it.

"To a certain extent our hands are tied. But we are working with stakeholders.

We have also advised some of the suppliers to look at reutilising and recycling the tyres," he said.

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Walvis Bay mayor Johannes Shimbilinga has called on the government to intervene.

"It has been like this for years. The land where the tyres are burning is not municipal land, and when we go there, people say we cannot do anything because it is government land," he says.

He says the municipality has written to minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa to ask for action to be taken.

"We want to fence off that area, but we are banned by law. That is why we're engaging the environment ministry to transfer it to us so we can use our bylaws," Shimbilinga says.

Approached for comment yesterday, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism said it would respond soon.