Namibia: Langstrand and Kuisebmond to Experience Three-Day Water Interruption

18 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Walvis Bay municipality has announced that residents and businesses at Langstrand and Kuisebmond will experience a temporary water interruption from 17 to 19 March.

The municipality in a statement released on Wednesday says the interruption is due to a supply disruption from the Swakopmund supply line, which will affect the water supply for three days.

"Residents are encouraged to use water sparingly and make the necessary preparations from 17h00 on 17 March, until 17h00 on 19 March," the statement reads.

The municipality says it apologises for the inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's cooperation while the matter is being attended to.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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