Zimbabwe to Host CAF African Schools Championship Finals

18 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe is set to host the 2026 CAF African Schools Championship Finals from the April 2 to 10.

The tournament will see a total of 16 teams competing, with 8 in the boys category and the other 8 in the girls' division.

Now in it's fourth year, the CAF African Schools Football Championship was initiated by CAF President Patrice Motsepe in 2021 as a developmental tournament to improve grassroots football in Africa.

Confirming the developments, ZIFA said the tournament shows CAF's confidence in Zimbabwean football.

"The hosting of the tournament marks an important moment for Zimbabwean football, as it will be the first CAF event staged in the country in more than six years.

"It also reflects growing confidence in Zimbabwe's ability to host major continental football events.

"In addition to the matches, the event will also include CAF-led capacity-building programmes for young referees, reporters, medical officers, coaches, and safeguarding practitioners," said ZIFA.

2026 CAF Schools Championships Finals participating teams:

GIRLS: Zimbabwe (Hosts), Ghana (Champions), Burkina Faso, Morocco, Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, DR Congo

BOYS: Zimbabwe (Hosts), Tanzania (Champions), Benin, Morocco, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, DR Congo

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