Zimbabwe: Some Zanu-PF MPs Against Constitutional Amendment Bill Says Opposition Legislator

OPPOSITION legislator Agency Gumbo says there are a number of ZANU PF MPs which is against the Constitutional Amendment Bill number 3 who are ready to resist the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill number 3 continues to divide the political players as the Parliament prepares for public hearings.

The capacity of the opposition legislators in the National Assembly to stop the bill has been questioned as ZANU PF holds the majority.

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Speaking in Harare recently, Gumbo, who is part of the Constitution Defenders Platform, said he is lobbying legislators in ZANU PF who are disgruntled by the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

"There is a lot of lobbying that is happening in parliament and you will be surprised and I state this as an element of fact that there are members of parliament who belongs to ZANU PF who do not subscribe to the term extension proposal.

"We are not engaging on a partisan basis but we are engaging on the basis of the motherland of defending the sovereignty of our constitution," said Gumbo.

As the public hearings will be held later this month, opposition figures have alleged intimidation and repression as authorities clamp down on their efforts to lobby various constituencies against the bill.

This has heightened political tensions in the country with opposition leaders reportedly targeted by state security.

Gumbo further said some legislators in the opposition are on the fence regarding the bill.

"I am not a lone voice. I am not a man on his own agenda. We have members of parliament who have raised their voices to demand that this process must go to the people.

"We do have of course some who have chosen the path of being unclear or the path of ambiguity," said Gumbo.