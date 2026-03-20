Uganda: Residents Demand Ban On Children in Quarry After Deadly Collapse in Mityana

Residents of Minana Village in Mityana District are calling for strict regulations to stop children below the age of 18 from entering stone quarries after a tragic collapse claimed the lives of two young children.

The incident occurred at a stone quarry in Ttamu Division when part of the quarry wall suddenly gave way, burying three children who had entered the site. One child survived with injuries and was rushed by residents to Mityana Hospital for treatment.

However, two others were killed in the accident. The deceased were identified as Docus Muwanguzi, aged seven, and Florence Nakyejwe, aged six. The children had been living with their grandmother, Elizabeth Nabbosa, who works at the quarry.

Nabbosa said she received the devastating news while attending a parents' meeting at the children's school.

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"I was attending a meeting at their school when I received information that the quarry had collapsed and my grandchildren were trapped inside," she said.

Residents said the collapse occurred when a section of the quarry suddenly gave way, triggering a landslide that buried the children under stones and soil.

Following the incident, community members rushed to the scene and worked through the night digging through the rubble in an effort to rescue the victims.

According to residents, the rescue operation lasted several hours as people used basic tools to remove heavy stones and debris before finally retrieving the bodies of the two children.

By the time reporters left the scene, the bodies had been recovered and police were waiting for a medical officer to carry out a postmortem examination.

Residents said the quarry is widely used by people from surrounding areas including Minana Galabi, Kamuvuubo, Mpanga, and Busere A villages, with many families depending on quarrying as a source of income.

However, a community member, Lwanyaga Owen, said the site has previously claimed the lives of children, raising concerns about the lack of safety measures.

"This is not the first time children have died in this quarry," he said. "We need strong regulations to stop minors from entering such dangerous places."

Local leaders have strongly condemned the involvement of young children in quarry activities, describing the practice as extremely dangerous.

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They announced plans to introduce strict regulations to ensure that no child below the age of 18 is allowed to work or access quarry sites.

Samuel Ssenkinga, the elected councillor for Ttamu Division, urged authorities in Mityana Municipality to strengthen safety measures and improve emergency response capacity.

"We must protect children from hazardous work such as quarrying," Ssenkinga said. "Authorities should also ensure that rescue equipment is available to respond quickly when accidents occur."

The tragedy has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations at quarry sites to prevent similar incidents and protect vulnerable children in the community.