Africa: UN Mourns Constitutional Lawyer-Turned Top Crisis Diplomat, Nicholas Haysom

The UN is mourning the loss of Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for South Sudan, whose went from advising Nelson Mandela following the historic anti-apartheid struggle to becoming a "tireless" champion of crisis diplomacy for the UN in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The distinguished lawyer and diplomat from South Africa was appointed in January 2021 and had a long international career with a focus on democratic governance, constitutional and electoral reforms, reconciliation and supporting peace processes.

He was also the Chief Legal Adviser throughout Nelson Mandela's groundbreaking presidency until 1999.

Mr. Haysom had previously served as the Secretary-General's Special Adviser for Southern Africa and for Sudan. He was also Special Representative and head of UN Missions in Somalia and Afghanistan.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

From 2007 to 2012, he was the Director for Political, Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Affairs in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, and from 2005 to 2007, he headed the Office of Constitutional Support for the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).

'Steadfast champion' of UN values

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres paid tribute to Nicholas "Fink" Haysom in a statement on Wednesday, expressing his deep sadness at his passing.

Mr. Guterres described him as a "tireless peacemaker and steadfast champion of the values of the United Nations."

"Mr. Haysom devoted his life to justice, dialogue, and reconciliation," the UN chief said, from his central role in South Africa's democratic transition "to years of leadership in UN posts in some of the world's most complex and fragile settings."

Mr. Guterres said Mr. Haysom always combined deep legal insight with sound political judgment - focused always on improving the lives of ordinary people, wherever he served.

Colleague, friend, mentor

"The United Nations mourns the loss of a remarkable colleague, friend and mentor. The legacy of Nicholas Haysom will endure in the peace processes he advanced, the institutions he strengthened, and the principles he helped bring to life around the world," the Secretary-General said.

Listen to our interview with Mr. Haysom recorded in 2024, below, and you can hear an in-depth podcast he recorded for UN communications chief Melissa Fleming's show, Awake at Night, here.