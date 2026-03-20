South Africa: Drug Use Outside Durban School Sparks Safety Fears

Residents of South Beach in Durban have raised serious concerns about ongoing drug activity taking place directly opposite the Noor Ul Ilm School. A community member, Tyla Smith, says the situation is putting learners and the wider public at risk.

According to residents, drug users frequently gather outside the school and openly inject substances. The used syringes are discarded on the pavement where young children walk to and from school. Parents fear that this behaviour exposes learners to substance abuse and poses serious safety and health hazards.

Siyabonga Dlamini, a substance user, tells Health-e News they occupy the area across the street from the school because authorities don't monitor it.

"We know it is not right, but we feel like we have nowhere else to go. We stand here because people do not disturb us," he says.

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Residents say the problem has persisted for years, with incidents regularly reported to the local Community Policing Forum (CPF).

They are now calling for urgent intervention, urging law enforcement and the Departments of Health and Basic Education to help remove drug activity from areas where children live and study.

The chairperson of the CPF, Sibusiso Cebekhulu, says drug use is a massive problem across the South Beach area and that curtailing it is beyond their capacity.

Passing the buck

When Health-e News contacted the provincial Department of Social Development, spokesperson Thuba Velani said the issue should be taken up with the Department of Education. For its part, the Department of Education says it has no authority in this matter, as the school is privately run.

The eThekwini Municipality says it is looking into the matter.

Consultant physician Dr Azharuddin Topia warns that needles discarded in public spaces pose a danger, especially to children who might pick them up and injure themselves.

"People should never pick up needles without wearing protective gloves. If a needle is found in a public place, authorities or municipal services should be notified so that it can be disposed of safely," he adds.

Topia says drug addiction should be understood as both a medical and psychological condition that requires treatment rather than stigma.

"People who inject drugs often need medical treatment, counselling and rehabilitation. Addiction is not simply a social problem, it is a health condition that requires professional care," he explains.

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Topia urges communities to respond with awareness and compassion while encouraging those struggling with addiction to seek help.

"Recovery is possible with proper medical treatment and rehabilitation support. Communities should encourage individuals to seek help from healthcare professionals and rehabilitation programmes."

Parents and residents say they remain deeply concerned about the safety of learners. Community leaders believe a coordinated response involving law enforcement, health professionals and rehabilitation services is necessary to restore safety and dignity to the area. - Health-e News