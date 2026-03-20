Kenya On Alert As Us-Iran-Israel Tensions Heighten Global Risks - CS Tuya

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has assured Kenyans that the country remains vigilant in the face of evolving global security threats, including developments linked to US- Iran - Israel conflict and wider Middle East instability.

She made the remarks during a sitting of the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations which had sought answers from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Kenya's preparedness amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"Security assessments are ongoing, preparedness is continuous, and we are investing in modernization and intelligence systems," CS Tuya said, noting that emerging threats such as missile and drone warfare require constant recalibration of defence capabilities.

She, however, cautioned that "there are limits to what can be disclosed publicly" on sensitive geopolitical matters.

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The CS reassured the Committee that Kenya's defence forces remain prepared.

"The Ministry of Defence and the Kenya Defence Forces are well-equipped, with active intelligence systems and strong regional and global partnerships," she said.

This comes against the backdrop of increased military spending driven by recurrent expenditure tied to heightened operational demands and regional security demands.

Committee Members noted an additional expenditure which includes construction of schools, hospitals and stadiums including stadium functions traditionally handled by other ministries and counties.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari said , "There are ministries better suited and more competent to handle such functions so that you stick to mandate."

Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchory echoed the concern, cautioning that expanding mandates could affect core defence functions at a time when global security threats are intensifying.

"This approach risks distracting core mandates and stretching already limited resources," he said, while raising concerns about institutional over-extension.

On concerns about duplication and accountability, the Ministry maintained that its involvement is based on efficiency and capacity, and that some projects would eventually be handed over to relevant line ministries.