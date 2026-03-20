South Africa: Hugo Broos Backs His Record As Bafana Return to the World Stage

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos says despite the criticism he has received from some corners of the South African soccer community, he is comfortable with the legacy he will leave behind when he leaves the job. Whenever that may be.

Before Bafana Bafana reached their first Fifa World Cup in 16 years, the team's coach Hugo Broos spoke about how special it would be to help South Africa qualify for the tournament.

Especially since as a player he participated in the 1986 World Cup for Belgium. That instalment was held in Mexico, the same country that is co-hosting this year's edition alongside the US and Canada.

Coincidentally, Bafana will also play two of their group stage matches in Mexico, with one scheduled to take place in the US.

Broos retired as a player a couple of years after his last World Cup appearance. So, he made it a personal mission to help SA end their World Cup drought. He succeeded where a number of his predecessors had failed. This includes the likes of Pitso Mosimane, Steve Komphela, Stuart Baxter and Gordon Igesund.

Prior to Broos leading this current crop of players to the global stage, it was Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz who guided SA to World Cup qualification, as far back as 2002. However, after a poor showing at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations, Queiroz was replaced by Jomo Sono before the World Cup.

Post-Afcon pressure

If it...