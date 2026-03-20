Southern Africa: Malawi Holds Peaceful By-Elections, Declares Results - Malawi Electoral Commission

press release

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has successfully conducted by-elections in four constituencies and nine wards, marking the first such electoral exercise following the country's General Election held in September 2025.

Polling took place on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, with voting proceeding across all designated polling stations despite rainfall reported in several parts of the country. Stations which opened late or experienced disruptions extended voting hours to ensure that all eligible voters were given an opportunity to cast their ballots.

The by-elections were necessitated by a combination of factors. Vacancies in three constituencies and eight wards were a carryover from preparations for the 2025 General Election while one constituency and one ward became vacant after the general election, bringing the total to four constituencies and nine wards requiring fresh polls.

Announcing the results in Lilongwe, MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja said the Commission had undertaken a thorough and transparent process before declaring winners.

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"Since the close of polling, the Commission has been reviewing complaints, examining results submitted by Returning Officers, and making determinations in accordance with the law," she said.

She emphasized that the process included assessing any disputes and ensuring compliance with electoral regulations before finalizing results.

A total of 83 candidates contested the by-elections, including 61 men and 22 women. Youth and persons with disabilities were also represented, although the Commission noted that participation among these groups remains relatively low.

The campaign period, which officially began in January and ended 48 hours before polling day, was described as largely peaceful.

"We commend the people in the by-election areas for maintaining law, order, peace and calm during the entire campaign period," Mtalimanja said, noting that the Commission did not receive complaints related to violence or intimidation.

Following the close of polls, counting of votes was conducted at polling stations in the presence of monitors and observers, before results were transmitted both electronically and physically to constituency tally centres and ultimately to the National Tally Centre in Lilongwe.

The Commission also highlighted improvements in the quality of voting, noting a reduction in void votes compared to previous elections. As a result, there were no instances requiring a formal review of rejected ballots under electoral law.

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MEC acknowledged the contributions of various stakeholders in ensuring the success of the elections. These included government institutions for funding, the Malawi Police Service for providing security, civil society organizations for voter education, and the media for disseminating information.

The Commission also thanked political parties and independent candidates for deploying monitors, whose presence contributed to transparency and public confidence in the electoral process.

Despite the successful conduct of the elections, MEC noted low voter turnout, partly attributing it to adverse weather conditions. The Commission indicated that it will engage stakeholders to address this issue in future electoral processes.

Mtalimanja concluded by expressing appreciation to voters who turned out to participate despite the rains, as well as to electoral staff and commissioners for their professionalism and dedication.