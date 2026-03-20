Somalia: Somali President Extends Eid Al-Fitr Greetings, Urges Unity and Peace

20 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Somali people and Muslims worldwide, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the president prayed for the acceptance of worship carried out during Ramadan, including fasting, prayers, charity and other acts of devotion.

Mohamud also underscored the importance of preserving the values and lessons learned during the sacred month, calling on Somalis to strengthen unity, peace and social cohesion.

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant religious holidays in Islam, celebrated by Muslims across the globe with prayers, charity and communal gatherings.

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