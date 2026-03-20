Somalia: Southwest State Condemns Federal Troop Deployment to Barawe Amid Rising Tensions

20 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Southwest State administration has strongly condemned what it described as the deployment of federal forces to the coastal city of Barawe, warning the move could destabilize the area.

In a statement, officials from Southwest State accused the Federal Government of Somalia of transferring troops to Barawe without coordination, describing the action as a threat to local security and stability.

The development comes after Southwest State recently announced it was suspending cooperation with the federal authorities, deepening an ongoing political rift between the two sides.

The local officials say political activity has intensified across areas under the regional administration, with growing signs of tension linked to the dispute. The regional government warned that the troop deployment could further inflame the situation and lead to unrest.

No immediate response was issued by federal officials regarding the allegations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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