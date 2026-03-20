Somalia: Former Somali President Extends Eid Greetings, Honors Fallen Soldiers' Families

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo on Friday extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Somali people, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, Farmaajo said he prayed for the acceptance of good deeds performed during Ramadan, including fasting, prayers and acts of charity.

He also emphasized the importance of remembering the children and families of soldiers from the Somali National Armed Forces who were killed in the line of duty, calling for continued support and care for them.

Farmaajo concluded by expressing hope that Somalis would be able to celebrate future Eids in peace, unity and prosperity.