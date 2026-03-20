Tanzania: Govt Satisfied With Mkuyuni Bridge Progress

Mwanza — THE Minister for Works, Abdallah Ulega, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of bridge construction projects across the country, citing the Mkuyuni Bridge in Mwanza as nearly complete and already in use.

Speaking during a working visit yesterday, Mr Ulega said he had earlier directed that construction of the Mkuyuni Bridge be completed on time to ensure safe passage for wananchi.

He commended the contractor, Jassie & Company Limited, for delivering quality work on the project.

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The minister noted that a total of 81 bridge projects are currently under implementation nationwide, aimed at improving transport and communication infrastructure.

Regarding the Mkuyuni Bridge, Mr Ulega said the project is progressing well without challenges, with sufficient construction materials available and work proceeding according to schedule.

He assured wananchi that the government will continue to closely supervise ongoing projects to ensure they meet required standards and serve the public effectively.

The Mwanza Regional Manager for Tanzania National Roads Agency, Engineer Paschal Ambrose, said the Mkuyuni Bridge project is funded by the World Bank through the Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC).

He explained that the project aims to address damage caused by heavy El Niño rains that began in October 2023, which affected road infrastructure, particularly bridges.

Eng Ambrose said the bridge has been constructed using reinforced concrete and includes two abutments measuring 26.9 metres in length, one metre in width and 6.67 metres in depth, built on raft foundations measuring 28.9 metres by seven metres.

He added that the bridge features 13 longitudinal beams and seven transverse beams, each measuring 15 metres.

The Mkuyuni Bridge, located along the Mwanza-Simiyu Road (T004), spans 15 metres in length and 26.9 metres in width.

Of this, 14 metres are designated for vehicles, 7.5 metres for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and four metres for pedestrians, with two metres on each side.

Despite nearing completion, minor finishing works are ongoing to fully complete the project.