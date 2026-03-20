Zimbabwe: U.S Launches 'Freedom 250' Exchange Initiative to Boost Zimbabwe Ties

THE United States Embassy in Harare has launched a year-long programme aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with Zimbabwe, marking 250 years of American independence under a global initiative dubbed Freedom 250.

The programme launched Thursday will run throughout 2026 and is expected to focus on expanding engagement between the two countries through innovation, education, cultural exchange and economic collaboration.

Speaking during the launch in Harare, U.S ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont said, "This is a historic year for the United States. President Trump has launched a year of events across the U.S., around the world, and right here in Zimbabwe, to commemorate 250 years of independence under the banner of Freedom 250.

"We aim to spark dialogue explore new ideas and imagine the next generation of partnership.

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"As we reflect on 250 years of American spirit and 45 years of U.S - Zimbabwe partnership, let us commit to a future in which our nations learn from each other, support one another, and build opportunities that endure for generations."

The Freedom 250 calendar of events will include visiting speakers, business showcases, mentorship programmes, community engagements and cultural activities designed to bolster people-to-people ties.

Tremont also said in the months ahead they will host programs on technology, trade, free speech, entrepreneurship and cultural expression, as well as film nights, a very special Independence Day Celebration in June and other engaging activities throughout the year.

For 46 years, the U.S and Zimbabwe have worked together in areas like health, education, business, economic growth, and governance.

The US was the first country to open an embassy after Zimbabwe gained independence and has continued to support the country's development over the years.