Zimbabwe: Silveira House Raises Alarm Over Mberengwa District Rains Induced Damage

Discover moreBusiness news analysisZimbabwean Real Estate ListingsReal-time event coverageTHE Jesuit Social Justice and Development Center, Silveira House has implored stakeholders to urgently assist Mberengwa District following the destruction of roads infrastructure due to heavy rains received recently.

Since last Thursday, the district has received heavy rains which has destroyed critical infrastructure like bridges and roads leaving several communities cut off.

An environmental monitor who works closely with Silveira House in the district, Tendai Ncube said, "People from Ward 28 can no longer reach Sandawana Mines after the bridge at Mwenezi was swept away by the flowing waters .It is now difficult to cross into the neighboring Ward 15 following massive destruction of Jeka Bridge. Even vehicles can no longer cross the Mutorahuku River near Makuva Township.

"Several houses have collapsed and many homesteads have been left with no toilets posing a major diseases outbreak in the area. The situation has left many children unable to attend school".

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Reports also indicate that the critical road which connects Mberengwa and Mataga was also left severely damaged.

Silveira House program officer, Zandile Mvududu appealed for urgent assistance from all key stakeholders.

"We call upon all the stakeholders and community members within and beyond Mberengwa to urgently join hand in resolving the catastrophe. Critical infrastructure damage like roads has affected mobility in the district. Some community monitors who wanted to attend a Parliamentary budget feed back meeting at Masase failed to do so due to inaccessible roads," she said.

Posting on his X account , Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana confirmed the situation in Mberengwa is dire.

"Three weeks of relentless rains have destroyed critical bridges, including Mabika, Jeka, and Pumula, and left communities like Danga Business Centre completely cut off. Access to healthcare, food, and emergency services has been severely compromised," he said.