Zimbabwe: ZRP Cancels Norton Public Meeting On Constitutional Amendment Bill

Zimbabwean diaspora newsCyber Security SolutionsZimbabwean Fashion ApparelTHE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has barred a public consultation meeting on the Constitutional Amendment Bill which was scheduled to be addressed by opposition legislator Richard Tsvangirai in Norton.

The meeting had been scheduled for Ngoni Hall on Saturday and approval was sought to the ZRP in accordance with the dictates of the law.

However ZRP advised that the hall had been booked for another event and holding the meeting will be a violation of the law.

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"In reference to the above mentioned subject, be advised that the venue you intend to use has already been booked.

"Therefore holding of this public meeting will be in breach of the law. Kindly revisit the dates and you may resubmit for any other date," read the letter.

Opposition is crying foul over the cancellation of its events on the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Authorities have been accused of clamping down on the opposition but approving the ruling party ZANU PF events on the same bill.

Parliament has opened a 90 day public consultation window to allow for public consultations and will be holding its hearings later this month.

Tsvangirai said he will explore other avenues to gather public views on the bill that seeks to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Parliament beyond 2028.

"The consultation meeting scheduled for 21 March 2026, which was intended to gather the views of residents of Norton on Constitution Amendment No. 3, has been cancelled.

"This follows a directive from the ZRP indicating that the venue had already been booked for another event. As a result, the meeting cannot proceed as planned.

"I will, however, explore alternative mechanisms to ensure that you, the residents and custodians of the Constitution, are adequately consulted," he said.