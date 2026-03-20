Zimbabwe: Higher Tertiary Institutions Implored to Set Gender Responsive Mechanisms

Institutions of higher learning have been implored to create environment that is gender responsive and promote equality in the face of multiple barriers that are marginalising women.

This came out at the belated women's day celebrations that were organised by Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe (FAWEZI) in Harare recently.

The event ran in tandem with this year's theme, Rights, Justice, Action For All Women and Girls.

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Speaking on behalf of Tertiary Education Services secretary Tafadzwa Mundoga Raviro Mawarire said institutions of higher learning should create environment that is non descriminatory to women.

"Tertiary institutions are critical engines for national development, innovation, and social mobility. But we must recognise that those engines only run at full capacity when the learning environments they create are safe, inclusive, and accessible to every student-especially young women and those with disabilities who frequently face multiple, intersecting barriers," said Mawarire.

The event brought together students from tertiary education to reflect on the challenges women face.

In a speech read on his behalf Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education permanent secratary, Fanuel Tagwira said they are committed to upholding gender responsive environment in various institutions.

"The Ministry remains resolute in its commitment to creating safe, inclusive, and gender-responsive learning environments. We are working to strengthen policies that protect you from sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

"We are equally committed to ensuring that no young woman is left behind, which is why we are actively promoting disability inclusion.

"We must work together to ensure our campuses are physically accessible, equipped with assistive technologies, and staffed by personnel who understand the diverse needs of all students, including young women with disabilities," said Tagwira.

FAWEZI Executive Chairperson Ruth Gora said women continue to face a plethora of challenges which the organisation is aiming to adress through programmes.

"While we celebrate progress in expanding access to education, we must also acknowledge that many young women in tertiary institutions continue to face systemic barriers.

"These include sexual harassment and Gender-Based Violence on campuses, limited leadership opportunities, inadequate disability-inclusive infrastructure, and persistent underrepresentation in STEM and technical fields," said Gora.