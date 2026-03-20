Ghana: Jake Paul Teases Boxing Return 3 Months After Anthony Joshua Fight

Jake Paul appears set to announce his return to the ring just weeks after undergoing a second surgery on the broken jaw he suffered against Anthony Joshua.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, 29, had his jaw shattered in two places by Joshua back in December after stepping up to face the former unified heavyweight champion in a dangerous mismatch which sparked fierce controversy.

A lethal right hand floored Paul to the point of no return in the sixth round of the contentious Miami bout, while also leaving him with a sickening injury which has cast doubt over his fighting career.

After having an initial operation almost immediately, he was forced to go under the knife for a second time last month as the screws and plates in his jaw were "coming loose."

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Yet nearly four weeks later, Paul has teased an announcement over his potential boxing return yesterday. The online sensation shared a video of himself hitting the pads and wrote on Monday:

"You won't expect this one hahahaha - announcement coming in 2 days, March 18."

At the start of February, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, said he is targeting a return to the ring in 2026 - and a move back down to cruiserweight - following his defeat to Joshua.

He drafted in heavyweight AJ at short notice, having initially been preparing for the significantly shorter and lighter Gervonta Davis, who was pulled out of their scheduled bout amid allegations of domestic abuse.

It remains to be seen which opponent Paul chooses next, with a rematch against bitter rival Tommy Fury potentially an option. Fury, the younger brother of Joshua's heavyweight nemesis Tyson, handed Paul his only other professional defeat when they met in 2023.

Nevertheless, he may not be able to begin sparring again until later this year, meaning a return could come at the end of 2026.

Asked when he expects to fight again, Paul said earlier this month:

"Later this year. I got my second surgery recently. So the doctors said like four, five, or six months to even be able to spar to see how the bone is healing." - MailOnline