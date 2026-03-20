Ghana: Gomoa East District Assembly Business Expo Slated for March 22-29

20 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Gomoa East District Assembly in the Central Region will hold a Business, Artisans and Investment Expo from Sunday, March 22 to March 29 at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The aim of the event, which will be held under the theme: 'Empowering Local Enterprises for Sustainable Development', is to promote Made-in-Gomoa East products, empower hardworking artisans and entrepreneurs, attract investors, and create new opportunities for jobs with the ultimate intention of ensuring economic growth in the District.

Launched in November last year at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District, the Expo provides a platform for businessmen and women, artisans, agro-industry, farmer groups, financial institutions, government agencies, traditional leaders, dressmakers, beauticians, development partners, and the public to trade ideas and build partnerships.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Gomoa East Municipal Assembly, Ms Margaret Naana Ackom, said the initiative was a demonstration of the Assembly's commitment to support local enterprises, businesses, and empowering the youth, positioning Gomoa East as a hub for investment as well as showcasing the innovation, creativity, and talents of the residents.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said the Gomoa East District was blessed with the comparative advantage of land for agriculture and estate development, lies within the coastal belt for fishing and aquaculture development, enjoys good weather conditions, and above all, closeness to the nation's capital.

The Member of Parliament for the Gomoa East Constituency, Mr Desmond Degraft Paitoo, appealed to business owners and entrepreneurs within and outside the District to participate in the fair, as it provides fertile grounds for investors of all shades.

He said the District hosts one of the biggest onion markets in the country at Gomoa Dominase on the Accra-Cape Coast highway and shares borders with Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West, Gomoa Central, Gomoa West, and Agona East and West.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.