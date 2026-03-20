Ghana: Gomoa East District Assembly Business Expo Slated for March 22-29

The Gomoa East District Assembly in the Central Region will hold a Business, Artisans and Investment Expo from Sunday, March 22 to March 29 at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The aim of the event, which will be held under the theme: 'Empowering Local Enterprises for Sustainable Development', is to promote Made-in-Gomoa East products, empower hardworking artisans and entrepreneurs, attract investors, and create new opportunities for jobs with the ultimate intention of ensuring economic growth in the District.

Launched in November last year at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District, the Expo provides a platform for businessmen and women, artisans, agro-industry, farmer groups, financial institutions, government agencies, traditional leaders, dressmakers, beauticians, development partners, and the public to trade ideas and build partnerships.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Gomoa East Municipal Assembly, Ms Margaret Naana Ackom, said the initiative was a demonstration of the Assembly's commitment to support local enterprises, businesses, and empowering the youth, positioning Gomoa East as a hub for investment as well as showcasing the innovation, creativity, and talents of the residents.

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She said the Gomoa East District was blessed with the comparative advantage of land for agriculture and estate development, lies within the coastal belt for fishing and aquaculture development, enjoys good weather conditions, and above all, closeness to the nation's capital.

The Member of Parliament for the Gomoa East Constituency, Mr Desmond Degraft Paitoo, appealed to business owners and entrepreneurs within and outside the District to participate in the fair, as it provides fertile grounds for investors of all shades.

He said the District hosts one of the biggest onion markets in the country at Gomoa Dominase on the Accra-Cape Coast highway and shares borders with Awutu Senya East, Awutu Senya West, Gomoa Central, Gomoa West, and Agona East and West.