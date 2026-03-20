Kenya: MPs Raise Concerns Over Lack of Inclusion of Minorities and Governance in Universities and Tvets

Nairobi — The National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education has called on public institutions of higher learning to strengthen inclusivity, accountability and governance practices.

In separate meetings with Maseno University and the Rift Valley Technical Training Institute, lawmakers raised concerns about representation, financial management, and compliance with statutory requirements.

During a session with Maseno University, chaired by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, the committee questioned the institution's low representation of persons with disabilities, stressing that inclusivity must go beyond policy commitments to actual staffing.

"You have come here with a full team and there is not even one person with a disability. Tell me, how many do you have?" Mwenje posed.

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The university acknowledged the gap, with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nyambedha noting that efforts are underway to enhance representation through inclusive hiring and collaboration with relevant agencies.

"We are constantly making efforts to ensure we meet the required standards for persons with disabilities," he said.

The committee also scrutinised the university's financial position, flagging significant outstanding receivables, including student fee arrears and funds owed by government agencies.

In a separate sitting with Rift Valley Technical Training Institute, chaired by Vice-Chairperson Boyd Were, MPs raised concerns over ethnic imbalance in staffing, noting that a majority of employees come from a single community.

"This is a national institution," said Samuel Karitho.

"Eighty-one per cent is too high. We need to see this come down to 50 per cent," Mwenje directed.

The institution admitted the imbalance, indicating that recent recruitment efforts have begun to diversify staff composition, with further changes expected.However, the committee issued a firm directive, demanding measurable progress within one year.

Lawmakers also faulted the institute's management for failing to submit mandatory procurement reports, dismissing claims that the lapse resulted from the death of a procurement officer.

"That is not an excuse. Institutions must ensure continuity," Were ruled