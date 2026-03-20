Uganda: Ubos Report Reveals Uganda Had 3 Million Orphans in 2024

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has revealed that Uganda had about 3 million orphaned children below the age of 18 in 2024, according to its latest report on orphans and other vulnerable children.

The report was launched in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the UNICEF, highlighting key trends affecting child welfare across the country.

Findings indicate that girls are the most affected by the loss of parents, particularly fathers, with rural communities registering the highest burden of orphanhood.

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According to the report, 6.2% of children lost their fathers, compared to 2.5% who lost their mothers, while 4.2% had lost both parents. Overall, about 13% of children had lost one or both parents.

Sub-regions with the highest numbers of orphaned children include West Nile, Madi and Karamoja. In the central region, districts such as Lwengo, Ssembabule, Kassanda and Rakai recorded higher cases, while Bududa in eastern Uganda, Ntoroko in western Uganda and Yumbe in northern Uganda were also among the most affected.

The report further shows that most orphaned children aged between three and 17 years have never attended school, with girls disproportionately affected. About 20.2% of orphaned children are engaged in child labour, including 19.5% of girls and 20.9% of boys.

UBOS also reported that 192,315 children have unknown parental survival status. Of these, 81,472 do not know the identity of both parents, while others either know only one parent or have one deceased parent with the other unknown.

Regions including Bunyoro, Rwenzori, Madi, Buvuma, Nakaseke, Kalangala, Arua, Bundibugyo and Namayingo were identified as having high numbers of children lacking parental identity.

The report additionally revealed that 68,787 girls aged between 15 and 17 had become child mothers, with 83% of them having previously attended school before dropping out.

Statistics experts attribute the high number of orphaned children to factors such as conflict, natural disasters including floods and landslides, and socio-economic hardships that disproportionately affect rural households. They also linked rising teenage pregnancies partly to increased vulnerability and disruptions experienced during the COVID-19 period.

UBOS Executive Director Chris Mukiza said the report is intended to guide government planning and strengthen interventions aimed at protecting vulnerable children and reducing exploitation.