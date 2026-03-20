Kenya: Govt Pledges Deeper Industry Partnerships to Unlock Growth in Flower Exports

Nairobi — The government has reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with industry players to address policy, regulatory and logistical bottlenecks in the floriculture sector, as part of efforts to boost competitiveness and expand market access for Kenyan flowers.

Speaking during the Kenya Flower Council Rift Regional Meeting in Naivasha, Acting Director for Domestic Trade Elizabeth Miguda, said collaboration with stakeholders remains key to unlocking the sector's full potential.

"We reaffirm the government's commitment to partnering with industry stakeholders to tackle policy, regulatory and logistical challenges and boost the sector's competitiveness," she said.

"This will be critical in expanding market access for Kenyan flowers and sustaining growth in one of the country's top export earners."

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Kenya Flower Council Chief Executive Officer Clement Tulezi noted that the sector has the capacity to significantly scale up its performance, projecting export earnings could rise to Sh150 billion annually over the next decade.

"The floriculture sector has the potential to grow export revenues to Sh150 billion annually and increase jobs from 150,000 to 250,000 in the next ten years," he said.

"This growth will be driven by expansion of acreage, diversification of export markets and targeted policy and infrastructure support."

Tulezi emphasized the need to strengthen cold chain systems, improve transport infrastructure and introduce tax incentives to attract more investment into the industry.

The meeting brought together key players across the value chain, including farm owners, logistics firms and industry associations, with discussions centering on how to enhance efficiency and resilience in the sector.

Kenya ranks among the world's leading exporters of cut flowers, supplying major markets in Europe, the Middle East and emerging destinations in Asia.

Industry data shows that flower exports are projected to reach about 110 billion shillings (851 million US dollars) in 2025, up from about 835 million dollars in 2024, underlining sustained global demand.

In volume terms, exports are expected to hit around 280,000 tonnes in 2025, driven by market diversification beyond traditional European destinations.

The European Union remains the largest market, accounting for roughly 70 percent of export earnings, with key destinations including the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany.

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At the same time, exports to newer markets such as the United Arab Emirates, China and other parts of Asia have been on the rise,reflecting ongoing efforts to reduce overreliance on Europe and cushion the sector against external shocks.

The floriculture industry continues to play a critical role in Kenya's economy, supporting over 150,000 direct jobs and generating hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign exchange annually.