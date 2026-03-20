Tanzania: Union, Zanzibar Govts Move to Expand Job Opportunities

Zanzibar — THE Union and Zanzibar governments have opened a new chapter of cooperation aimed at expanding employment opportunities, both locally and abroad, while improving working conditions for youth and women.

A move is expected to boost the Union's gains and citizens' wellbeing.

During official talks held yesterday in Zanzibar, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment and Relations), Mr Deus Sangu, and his host, the Zanzibar Minister for Labour and Investment, Mr Shariff Ali Shariff, agreed to strengthen the Union's legacy by translating the vision of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and President Dr Hussein Mwinyi into tangible benefits for citizens on both sides.

Mr Sangu said the Prime Minister's Office is committed to ensuring that overseas employment opportunities benefit young people from both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar without discrimination.

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He noted that job opportunities in Qatar have already been secured, with arrangements in place to fully include youth from Zanzibar.

"The initiative aims not only to create employment but also to uphold the dignity and welfare of Tanzanian workers abroad, with particular emphasis on empowering women and youth to rise out of poverty," he said.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate in resolving labour disputes through the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA), alongside strengthening oversight of decent work contracts.

Mr Sangu underscored that the strengthened relations mark the beginning of a long-term effort to promote a supportive working environment that safeguards workers' dignity across the country.

For his part, Mr Shariff welcomed the move, noting that stronger cooperation will help address Union related challenges and promote social development.

He pointed out that the longstanding brotherhood between the two sides should be reflected in government action, and called on the Prime Minister's Office to include Zanzibar in international platforms such as SADC and the International Labour Organization (ILO), so that trade unions and employers in Zanzibar can benefit.

Following the productive discussions, the two ministers agreed on the need for technical meetings of Permanent Secretaries to begin in early April, to be followed by ministeriallevel meetings aimed at fast-tracking implementation of the agreed areas of co-operation.

Their meeting was also attended by senior officials, including the Zanzibar Chief Secretary, Khamis Suleiman Mwalim, and the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Zuhura Yunus.

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Minister Sangu concluded his one-day visit to Zanzibar by attending iftar event organised by the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF)