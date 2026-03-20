Tanzania: Japan Provides 5bn/ - to Boost Child Health in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — THE government of Japan has provided nearly 2 million US dollars (about 5bn/-) to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) to support efforts aimed at improving child wellbeing through better sanitation and nutrition in Zanzibar.

The funding will support a one-year initiative to be implemented in collaboration with the Zanzibar government targeting more than 200,000 beneficiaries in Pemba Island, including children, adolescents, parents and caregivers.

The project seeks to expand access to affordable sanitation facilities through private sector engagement, while also promoting improved nutrition and health practices at the community level and in pre-primary and primary schools.

According to the programme, over 18 per cent of people in Pemba still practise open defecation, while more than 98,000 residents lack access to basic sanitation services.

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This situation contributes to the spread of diarrhoeal diseases, child food poverty and malnutrition, which remain major threats to children's survival, development and learning.

Japan's support is part of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development framework, which focuses on co-creating innovative solutions with African countries.

The initiative also builds on the long-standing partnership between Japan and UNICEF. Speaking on the support, Japanese Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Mikami Yoichi, said the initiative will help protect communities in Pemba from preventable diseases and contribute to building healthier societies.

He noted that the use of innovative and cost-effective Japanese technology will enhance sustainability and ensure long-term impact in sanitation improvements.

The initiative will also leverage UNICEF's partnership with LIXIL Corporation, whose affordable sanitation solutions have previously contributed to Iringa Region attaining Open Defecation Free status.

UNICEF Representative to Tanzania, Elke Wisch, described the support as timely and strategic, emphasising that access to proper nutrition and sanitation is essential for children's dignity and future.

Through the programme, local artisans and entrepreneurs will be trained in sanitation construction and supply chain development to strengthen local markets and ensure sustainability.

Community Water and Sanitation committees, alongside local leaders, will also be engaged to promote behaviour change and improve access to WASH services in schools and communities.

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In addition, more than 25,000 children under five will benefit from growth monitoring and nutrition screening, while a similar number of parents and caregivers will receive guidance on proper child feeding practices.

The initiative will also support 1,200 households to establish climate-resilient kitchen gardens to improve food security and dietary diversity.