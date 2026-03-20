Tanzania: Psssf Hosts Iftar, Extends Support to Vulnerable Groups in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — THE Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing social welfare by extending support to vulnerable communities during a special Iftar event in Zanzibar.

At the event, Minister of State in the President's Office Dr Saada Mkuya Salum represented President Hussein Mwinyi as the guest of honour.

The event, which brought together government leaders, religious figures, and representatives of various community organisations, including people with disabilities, was part of the Fund's broader initiative to strengthen social solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan.

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Speaking on behalf of President Mwinyi, Dr Mkuya stressed the importance of compassion, unity, and giving during both Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season, noting that the concurrent observance of the two sacred periods serves as a reminder for all to promote goodwill and peace in society.

She commended PSSSF for organising the Iftar and for its continued role in supporting retirees and vulnerable communities, highlighting recent improvements in pension services.

The Fund has ensured that retirees now consistently receive their monthly payments by the 25th of each month, a move she said has significantly improved their livelihoods.

Dr Mkuya also applauded the Fund for extending financial assistance to several organisations, including the Zanzibar National Association of the Blind (ZANAB), Life Lift Foundation, and the Zanzibar Albinism Organisation (ZAAO).

She encouraged PSSSF to continue expanding its support initiatives and explore more investment opportunities in Zanzibar, citing the islands' growing potential in various sectors.

She reiterated the government's appreciation for the Fund's contributions and called for sustained partnerships that focus on improving the welfare of citizens, particularly the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of financial grants to selected groups, with each receiving 10m/- to support its development initiatives.

Dr Mkuya expressed confidence that the support would reach the intended beneficiaries and contribute to improving social services.

Speaking during the event, ZAAO Secretary Mohamed Abdallah Mohamed, expressed heartfelt gratitude to PSSSF for the timely and impactful support.

He said the funds would strengthen the organisation's efforts to improve the welfare of people living with albinism in Zanzibar, particularly in education, health awareness, and economic empowerment.

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"We sincerely thank PSSSF for recognising our work and supporting our development plans. This contribution will go a long way in helping us reach more people and address the challenges facing our members," he said.

Earlier, the Director General of PSSSF, Mr Fortunatus Magambo, noted that the Fund remains committed not only to providing social security services but also to contributing to community development through targeted corporate social responsibility programmes.

He explained that the Iftar event was part of a broader effort to share blessings with different groups in society and foster closer collaboration between the institution and the communities it serves.

The event concluded with prayers and a shared Iftar meal, symbolising unity and collective responsibility in building a caring and inclusive society.

The initiative reflects a growing trend among public institutions in Zanzibar to integrate social support programmes with community engagement, especially during significant religious periods, reinforcing values of generosity and mutual support across society.